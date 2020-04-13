Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/13

Freight Futures data to watch today:Weekly Spot Settlement Price Changes

The Trucking Freight Futures markets were closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Week-over-week the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished unchanged at $1.399 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) dipped 0.13% to $1.526 and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) fell a fraction to $1.421. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) rose 0.3% to $1.251.

It was a mostly positive week for the individual lane contracts with four ending higher, two lower and one finishing unchanged. In the East, both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202004) and the PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202004) contracts rose 0.3% to $1.685 and $1.031, respectively. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) slipped fractionally to $1.862 for the week. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) rose a fraction to $1.937, and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) dropped 0.3% to $0.905. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) rose 0.5% to $1.332, while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) finished the week unchanged at $1.170.



FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Weekly Spot Settlement Price Changes