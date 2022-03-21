 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Deliver First Made-In-Europe EVs Tuesday: What You Need To Know

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:24pm   Comments
It has been a long road, but Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has finally received approval for deliveries from Gigafactory Berlin and will be handing over its first European-made vehicles to customers Tuesday, March 22, according to CEO Elon Musk.

The factory is only producing the Model Y at this time, which is Tesla's most in demand vehicle.

European customers have been receiving Model Y or 3 vehicles imported from Gigafactory Shanghai in China. This new factory will allow Tesla to produce vehicles much closer to customers, which can help reduce costs and simplify delivery logistics.

Gigafactory Berlin is also supposed to be the most state of the art of Tesla's factories, with manufacturing improvements and a new paint shop that is more advanced, consistent and will allow Tesla to offer new color options for its vehicles.

In the U.S., Tesla's base Model Y is already sold out for the rest of the year, with new orders coming with an estimated delivery some time in 2023. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

