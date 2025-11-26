Cathie Wood Dumps $11.6 Million Worth Of Tesla Stock: Here Is What Ark Purchased Instead

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , and Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) . These trades were part of Ark’s ongoing strategy to adjust its portfolio amid changing market conditions.

The Tesla Trade

Ark Invest decided to sell 27,102 shares of Tesla from its ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) . The sale comes as Tesla’s stock experienced a notable rise, closing at $426.58, up by 1.71% on Wednesday.



The move follows recent developments where Tesla’s market cap surged by $90 billion, driven by excitement around its AI and autonomous vehicle initiatives. However, analysts have raised concerns about Tesla’s core business performance, citing mixed signals from its latest quarterly results. The value of the Tesla shares sold by Ark Invest is approximately $11.6 million.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest increased its position in Coinbase. across multiple ETFs, including ARK Blockchain And Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) and ARKK. purchasing a total of 62,166 shares. Coinbase’s stock closed at $264.97, marking a 4.27% increase. Ark’s purchase was calculated to be worth almost $16.5 million.

Coinbase shares have been under pressure recently. Argus Research downgraded the stock to Hold, citing stretched valuation as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) drop pressured crypto-linked companies. Argus noted Coinbase trades at 39× its 2026 earnings forecast—well above peers—and cut its earnings estimates despite strong third-quarter results, including $1.9 billion in revenue and $1.50 EPS. The firm said it may upgrade the stock again once valuations align more closely with other exchanges.

The Deere & Co Trade

Ark Invest also made a significant purchase of Deere & Co. shares, acquiring 30,518 shares across ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) , ARK Space And Defense Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) and ARKK.



Deere’s stock saw a decline, closing at $469.87, down by 5.67% following its fourth-quarter earnings report, which included a less favorable fiscal 2026 outlook. The machinery maker posted EPS of $3.93 and quarterly sales of $12.39 billion, both above expectations, with revenue up 11% year over year. CEO John May said structural improvements and diversified markets helped deliver the company's strongest results for this stage of the cycle.



Despite the drop, Ark’s purchase indicates a strategic bet on Deere’s future recovery. The total value of the Deere shares bought is approximately $14.3 million.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 85,356 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. from ARKK, ARKQ and ARKX.

from ARKK, ARKQ and ARKX. Sold 98,492 shares of Ibotta Inc. from ARKF and ARKW.

from ARKF and ARKW. Bought 39,400 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF from ARKF and ARKW.

from ARKF and ARKW. Sold 19,672 shares of GitLab Inc. from ARKK and ARKW.

from ARKK and ARKW. Bought 14,540 shares of Klarna Group PLC from ARKF.

