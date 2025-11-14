This Trump Family-Linked Boutique Investment Bank Looks All Set To Surge: Growth Score Spikes

This boutique investment bank, linked to President Donald Trump and his family, looks all set to surge, with its Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings spiking over the past week.

The stock in question is Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) , an underwriter that has carved a niche for itself among small-caps, digital assets, and politically aligned dealmaking. The bank is known for its ties to the Trump world, having worked with influencers, crypto networks, and niche retail brands catering to this base.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both own a 6.28% stake each in Dominari Holdings, giving the company deep ties inside the White House.

The Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is calculated based on a company’s historic growth profile, which primarily constitutes the pace of earnings and revenue growth, with equal importance given to both long-term as well as immediate trends, such as a recent quarterly earnings report.

The investment bank has seen a surge in its Growth score from 26.32 to 92.72 within the span of a week, primarily driven by its recent third-quarter results, when it reported a 1,150% year-over-year surge in revenue, at $50.8 million, compared to $4.0 million a year ago.

Recently, the bank saw a windfall of 2,440% gains from a $5 million investment made in a struggling toy company, SRM Entertainment Inc., which has since been rebranded as Troy Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON) .

While the stock has witnessed a pullback since its rally in June, it is still up 186% year-to-date, resulting in significant gains for Dominari within a short period of time.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Dominari scores high on Momentum and Growth, with a favorable price trend in the long term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, and competitors.

