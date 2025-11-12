Vietnam's VinFast Hits Over 20,000 Monthly EV Deliveries

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) shares edged slightly lower on Wednesday after the Vietnamese automaker posted record-breaking delivery numbers for October 2025.

The company announced it delivered 20,380 electric vehicles in Vietnam, making it the first domestic automaker to surpass the 20,000 mark in a single month.

The milestone underscores VinFast's growth and strengthening dominance in Vietnam's EV market.

The company said cumulative deliveries for the first ten months of 2025 reached 124,264 units across its expanding model lineup.

Top Models Drive Growth

VinFast's compact SUV VF 3 led October's results with 4,619 vehicles delivered, followed by 4,450 units of the VF 5.

The Limo Green ranked third with 4,160 units, while Herio Green, VF 6, and VF 7 rounded out the top performers.

From January through October, the VF 3 and VF 5 remained the best-selling models, with 36,005 and 35,406 units delivered, respectively.

The company also reported strong performance from its other models, including 16,949 VF 6s and 11,524 Herio Greens.

The premium VF 9 contributed 1,477 deliveries during the same period.

VinFast said it plans to launch deliveries of its EC Van and Minio Green models by the end of 2025.

According to Benzinga Pro, VFS stock has lost over 13% in the past year.

VFS Price Action: VinFast Auto shares were down 1.43% at $3.43 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

