Cambium Networks Stock (CMBM) Shoots Up 127% Overnight After Integrating ONE Network Platform With Elon Musk's Starlink

Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the Illinois-based company jumped 126.78% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $6.69.

According to Benzinga Pro data, CMBM closed at $2.95 on Wednesday, up 377.35% during regular trading.

Company Announces Starlink Integration

On Thursday, a press release from Cambium Networks stated that it had integrated its Cambium ONE Network solution with Elon Musk‘s Starlink satellite internet services. The integration combines the cnMaestro cloud management system, Cambium’s Network Service Edge (NSE) security/SD-WAN platform, and Starlink Low Earth Orbit satellite connections.

Cambium Networks’ ONE Network platform is a unified system that streamlines management of network edge, wired, and wireless broadband technologies.

Integration Features Multi-WAN Capabilities

According to the company, the integration allows for failover and bandwidth aggregation across multiple Starlink WAN interfaces per NSE. Using cnMaestro Cloud’s remote reboot features, administrators can also keep an eye on throughput, latency, and dish alignment metrics.

Technology Targets Business and Education Sectors

The announcement states that Cambium’s solution consists of DNS filtering with more than 80 content categories for Children’s Internet Protection Act compliance, application-aware firewall for bandwidth policy control, and adaptive queue management (AQM) for congestion control. The integration also includes firewall enforcement that restricts Starlink dish management to authorized administrators.

The wireless telecommunications equipment manufacturer said the integration expands its ONE Network framework to cover wireless, wired, fiber, and satellite technologies for service providers, enterprises, and educational institutions.

Stock Performance

CMBM stock has a year-to-date gain of 278.2% and a six-month gain of 555.56%.

With a market capitalization of $83.05 million, Cambium Networks' stock has fluctuated between $0.23 and $4.18 over the past year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CMBM has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

