Why Did Vivakor Shares Jump 40% In Pre-Market?

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares jumped 40.51% to $0.37 in pre-market trading on Friday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, VIVK closed regular trading on Thursday at $0.26, up 5.69%.

The stock movement followed the company's announcement of a $40 million commodity intermediation credit facility with a single wholesale partner.

Credit Facility Terms And Structure

The facility serves as a working capital and credit support arrangement for physical crude oil transactions carried out by Vivakor Supply & Trading LLC (VST).

As part of the arrangement, the wholesaler will provide credit support, including letters of credit, surety bonds, cash deposits and guarantees, to sellers of physical commodities while serving as an intermediary for VST's trading operations.

The one-year facility offers up to $40 million in combined credit support.

Management Statements On Platform Launch

James Ballengee, chairman, president, and CEO of the Texas-based company, said the transaction was "more than a year in the making since our initial announcement" and "effectively launches Vivakor’s trading platform."

Ballengee said the initiative “enhances our ability to manage supply chain commodity flows, integrate volumes across our trucking fleet and facilities, and drive immediate accretive revenue.”

Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Hawley said the facility "significantly strengthens our liquidity position and provides the flexibility to scale our trading and logistics operations efficiently."

Stock Performance

Vivakor, Inc. has a 52-week range of $0.18 to $1.74 with a market capitalization of $22.42 million.

The stock of the integrated energy company has declined 81.01% over the past year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.