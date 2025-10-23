Why Did iBio Shares Surge Over 11% In Pre-Market Trading?

iBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO) is trading up 11.51% to $1.55 in Thursday’s pre-market session.

IBIO closed Wednesday's regular session at $1.39, up 25.23%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Company Announces Conference Presentations

The San Diego-based biotech announced on Tuesday that its executives will present data on its obesity treatment candidate, IBIO-610, at two industry conferences in November.

Dr. Cory Schwartz, Director of Research and Early Development at iBio, is scheduled to present on November 4 at 2 p.m. EST in Atlanta.

His presentation, titled "Discovery and Testing of a First-in-Class Activin E Antagonist Antibody for the Treatment of Obesity," will include data from nonhuman primate studies.

PEGS Europe Presentation

Martin Brenner, CEO and chief scientific officer of the AI-driven biotech, will present on Nov. 12 at 11:45 a.m. WET in Lisbon on "A First-in-Class Anti-Activin E Antibody Induces Fat-Selective Weight Loss in Diet-Induced Obese Mice."

“These findings add to a growing body of research that inhibiting Activin E signaling could deliver fat-selective weight loss, support long-term weight maintenance, and enhance the benefits of GLP-1 therapies,” Brenner stated in the announcement.

Stock Performance

The stock is down 43.27% year-to-date but has gained 82.89% over the past six months.

iBio Inc. has a 52-week range of $0.56 to $6.89, with a market capitalization of $28.15 million and an average daily trading volume of 2.64 million shares.

