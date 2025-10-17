Why Did bioAffinity Technologies' Stock Slip In After-Hours Trading After A Big Day Of Gains?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) slipped 3.81% in after-hours trading on Thursday, falling to $3.28.

Check out the current price of BIAF stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the biotechnology company closed Thursday's regular session with a 25.83% gain, rising $0.70 to finish at $3.41.

Patent Notification Drives Rally

bioAffinity Technologies received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent covering its AI-powered lung cancer detection platform.

The rally followed bioAffinity's Wednesday announcement that it had regained full compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, meeting both the $1.00 minimum bid price and the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirements under Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b)(1).

See Also: Standard Lithium Stock Slides Nearly 14% After Announcing $120 Million Public Offering

AI Technology Detects Stage 1A Cancer

The patent, titled “Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Sputum Using Automated Flow Cytometry and Machine Learning,” protects the algorithm behind bioAffinity's CyPath® Lung diagnostic platform.

Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity Technologies, said in an Oct. 16 press release that "artificial intelligence was integral to the development of our CyPath® Lung test and has resulted in the detection of lung cancer at its earliest Stage 1A, a potentially curative stage."

Earlier in October, the company reported that third-quarter sales of CyPath® Lung hit a record high, rising 95% compared to the previous quarter.

Growing Patent Portfolio

This U.S. patent adds to the biotech's portfolio of 18 granted and 33 pending patents across 12 countries.

bioAffinity Technologies remains under a one-year Mandatory Panel Monitor by Nasdaq.

Social Media Buzz

The stock also gained attention on social media.

Market Context

The San Antonio-based company has declined 87.51% year-to-date and 37.77% over the past month, while gaining 17.38% in the last five days.

BIAF has traded between $2.34 and $67.12 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $15.28 million and an average daily trading volume of approximately 5.21 million shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BIAF stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.