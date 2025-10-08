What's Driving bioAffinity Technologies' Big Pre-Market Surge?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) saw its stock climb to $2.96 during pre-market trading on Wednesday, marking a 20.82% jump from its previous close. The surge came after the company released its third-quarter sales update.

Third Quarter Sales Performance

The Texas-based company announced on Tuesday that sales of its CyPath® Lung diagnostic test reached a record high in the third quarter, marking a 95% increase from the previous quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, sales rose 97% compared to the same period last year.

Test Specifications

The test uses advanced technology to examine mucus from patients' lungs. Clinical studies have shown it achieves 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity, and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in high-risk patients with lung nodules smaller than 20 millimeters.

Market Expansion and Adoption

The increase reflects broader use of CyPath® Lung by Veterans’ hospitals and continued market growth in the mid-Atlantic region, the company said.

Third-quarter results also showed a 77% rise in new patients using CyPath® Lung, along with higher compliance in collecting and returning at-home samples.

Stock Performance

bioAffinity has dropped sharply over the past year, losing 95.33%, and has fallen 85.98% in the last six months. Its price has ranged between $2.34 and $67.12 during this time.

The biotech’s market capitalization stands at $7.11 million, with an average daily trading volume of 3.85 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, BIAF closed Tuesday's regular trading session at $2.45, up 4.3%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that bioAffinity Technologies has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

