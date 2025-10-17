Whitehawk Therapeutics Dips Over 8% In After-Hours Trading Despite New Tempus AI Partnership

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) dropped 8.81% in after-hours trading Thursday, closing at $2.38, after announcing a multi-year collaboration with Tempus AI.

Check out the current price of WHWK stock here.

WHWK closed Thursday at $2.61, up 23.70% on the day, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Multi-Year Tempus AI Collaboration

The New Jersey-based oncology company announced a multi-year collaboration with Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) aimed at advancing biomarker-driven research.

The partnership will leverage Tempus' proprietary real-world dataset to support the development of Whitehawk's oncology pipeline.

Whitehawk's partnership announcement with Tempus AI Inc., a tech company specializing in AI-driven precision medicine, gained traction on social media.

Recent Earnings Performance

Whitehawk reported its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7, posting a loss of $0.76 per share, missing expectations of a $0.09 gain. The company reported no revenue for the quarter, falling short of the $60 million estimate.

The company is scheduled to report next earnings November 15.

Stock Performance

Whitehawk Therapeutics shares have gained 21.96% over the past year and risen 33.85% in the past month. Despite this recent momentum, the stock is down 17.41% year-to-date in 2025.

With a market capitalization of $122.42 million, the biotech has traded between $1.39 and $3.81 over the past year, with an average daily trading volume of about 118,820 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WHWK has a positive price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Photo: bella1105 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.