Why Did Aqua Metals Stock Jump Over 9% In Pre-Market Trading?

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares jumped 9.76% in pre-market trading on Thursday to $15.30, after the company announced a $13 million capital raise and filed executive compensation reports.

Warrant Details And Transaction Structure

The Reno-based lithium battery recycler announced a $13 million registered direct offering on Wednesday, selling 1,133,794 shares and/or prefunded warrants at $11.34 per share to a major institutional investor.

The warrants can be exercised immediately and remain valid for five years. Benchmark Company LLC served as the sole placement agent.

The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate expenses.

Executive RSU Grants Filed With SEC

Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Wednesday show that CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 33,320 restricted stock units (RSUs) on October 13 at $9.58 per share. Chief Financial Officer Eric West received 12,224 RSUs, and Chief Engineering Officer Benjamin S. Taecker also obtained 10,132 RSUs at the same price.

These RSUs will vest in six equal semi-annual installments over three years under the 2025 Long Term Incentive Program.

Stock Performance

Over the past year, Aqua Metals has dropped 55.32%, with an 11.77% decline in the last six months. However, it saw a sharp rebound in the past five days, surging 163.02%.

The company reported second-quarter earnings on Aug. 13, with a loss of $2.40 per share and no revenue. The next earnings report is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The clean battery recycling technology company has traded between $3.37 and $39.37 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $19.31 million and an average daily trading volume of 3.76 million shares.

Price Action: AQMS closed down at $13.94, a decrease of 52.94%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

