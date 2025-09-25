Cloudflare Unveils 'NET Dollar' Stablecoin To Power Agentic Web

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) on Thursday outlined a plan to debut “NET Dollar,” a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin it says will enable instant, secure payments as autonomous AI agents transact across the web.

Cloudflare is pitching NET Dollar as financial plumbing for the “agentic web,” where software agents handle purchases, subscriptions and data access on users’ behalf.

The company framed the token as a way to support pay-per-use and microtransactions at Internet scale.

Cloudflare says NET Dollar is designed to settle quickly, operate globally and interoperate with existing rails so agents, developers and creators can transact automatically.

The company highlighted scenarios such as a personal agent buying the lowest-fare flight the moment it appears, or a business agent paying a supplier once delivery is confirmed.

“For decades, the business model of the Internet ran on ad platforms and bank transfers. The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments and microtransactions — tools that shift incentives toward original, creative content that actually adds value,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet, helping to create a more open and valuable Internet for everyone.”

Cloudflare said it is contributing to open payment standards that make machine-to-machine transactions simpler and more consistent, pointing to work around x402 and other emerging protocols.

Earlier this week, the company also detailed efforts tied to an x402 foundation to standardize Internet payment interactions.

The move extends Cloudflare’s push beyond security and performance into payments infrastructure for AI-driven services.

It also fits a broader industry shift toward compensating content owners and API providers via usage-based payments that are granular and programmable.

NET Price Action: Cloudflare shares are trading down 0.19% to $217.11 at publication on Thursday.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock