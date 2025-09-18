Why Is D-Wave Quantum Stock Spiking After Hours

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS saw a 2.53% increase in after-hours trading, reaching $23.11, building on Wednesday’s 18.76% rally as investors reacted positively to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and the company’s strong regional performance.

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Boosts Quantum Sector

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its fourth straight rate cut, lowering the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4%-4.25%.

Asia-Pacific Revenue Surge Drives Investor Confidence

D-Wave showcased impressive regional growth at its Qubits Japan 2025 conference in Tokyo. The company reported 83% year-over-year booking growth in the Asia-Pacific region, demonstrating strong market penetration in key international markets.

Customer Success Stories Validate Technology

The California-based quantum computing company also pointed out key customer successes, such as a quantum AI drug discovery project with Japan Tobacco and a network optimization initiative with NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s mobile operator. The DOCOMO collaboration has already shown positive results, cutting mobile network congestion by 15%.

Remarkable Surge

Over the past year, QBTS has surged by an impressive 2,223.71%. On October 10, 2024, it was trading at just $0.89, with 2 million shares changing hands. However, yesterday, it closed at $22.54, according to Benzinga Pro data, with 127 million shares traded. This marks a staggering 2,437.08% rise since its October 10 low.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.