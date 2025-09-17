D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Hit New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

During a broader volatility from a Federal Reserve rate cut, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS traded higher on Wednesday afternoon as the company hosted Qubits Japan 2025 conference.

QBTS is demonstrating strength. Get the details here.

What To Know: The Fed announced its fourth consecutive interest rate cut, trimming its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a 4%-4.25% range, signaling a potentially faster pace of cuts ahead.

The move higher for D-Wave Quantum followed the rate cut and was bolstered by company-specific news from D-Wave Quantum’s Tokyo event. The company showcased its bookings in the Asia Pacific region, which surged by some 83% over the past year.

D-Wave Quantum also featured significant customer successes, including a quantum AI drug discovery pilot with Japan Tobacco and a network optimization project with NTT DOCOMO that has already reduced mobile network congestion by 15%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its strong price performance, D-Wave Quantum boasted a Benzinga Edge rankings Momentum score of 99.75 and showed a positive price trend across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

QBTS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, D-Wave Quantum shares closed up 18.76% to $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.85 and a 52-week low of 87 cents

Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Federal Reserve Cuts 25 Basis Points

How To Buy QBTS Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for D-Wave Quantum — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of D-Wave Quantum, which was trading at $22.13 during the day, $100 would buy you 4.52 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock