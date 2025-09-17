AquaBounty Technologies Stock Explodes Over 98% After Hours: Here's Why

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. AQB experienced explosive after-hours trading on Wednesday, with shares jumping 98.25% to $2.26 after closing at $1.14 during regular trading hours.

Check out the current price of AQB stock here.

NASDAQ Compliance Milestone Drives Rally

The biotech company’s significant after-hours jump came after it was confirmed that it met NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement. A Securities and Exchange Commission Form 8-K filed on Wednesday revealed that AquaBounty had received official confirmation from NASDAQ's Listing Qualifications Department that the delisting issue had been resolved.

Delisting Risk Resolved

The company previously faced delisting risk when its stock price fell below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, triggering a compliance violation in January.

See Also: BlackRock-Backed Minute Media Buys $250M Indian AI Startup That Turns Sports Into Instant Viral Content

Interim CEO David A. Frank signed the compliance notification filing for the Massachusetts-based company.

Technical Trading Metrics Signal Volatility

AquaBounty’s stock has gained 80.95% so far in 2025. On September 4th, it peaked at $1.28 with a volume of 2.1 million shares. Yesterday, it closed at $1.14 with a significantly higher volume of 14 million shares, showing a decrease of about 10.94% from its peak.

With a market capitalization of $4.42 million and average daily volume of 4.24 million shares, AquaBounty has a 52-week range of $0.47-$1.62.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AQB’s regular session performance showed modest gains of 0.88% on Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight that AQB has a Momentum score of 83.97. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.