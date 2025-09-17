Kratos Defense Stock Is Trending Amid $274,000 Executive Stock Sale

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS shares are trending on Wednesday.

KTOS After-Hours Surge

KTOS increased by 0.34% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching to $76.61.

The defense contractor has jumped 213.76% from its low of $24.39 in 2025, reaching $76.35 now. Trading volume has grown from 2.3 million to 5.3 million shares, which is significantly higher than the average volume of 3.39 million shares.

Executive Stock Sale Activity

Recent SEC Form 4 filings show that David M. Carter, President of the DRSS Division, sold 4,000 shares on September 12 through two transactions at average prices of $68.36 and $69.14 per share. These sales were part of a pre-scheduled trading plan set up on June 13, meaning they were planned in advance, not made based on market timing. The total amount from these transactions was $274,806.194.

Technical Fundamentals

The stock of the Californian company has experienced impressive growth over the past year, increasing by 244.70% from its 52-week low of $22.17, with a market capitalization of $12.89 billion.

KTOS is currently trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.84 and is holding close to its 52-week high of $76.62.

Market Context

The after-hours gains suggest investor confidence remains intact despite insider selling activity.

Price Actiion: According to Benzinga Pro data shows KTOS closed at $76.35, gaining 7.93% during regular trading on Tuesday.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show Kratos Defense with strong performance across various categories: a Momentum score of 97.17, Growth at 89.77, and Quality at 77.18. The price trend is positive across short, medium, and long-term periods. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Photo Courtesy: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.