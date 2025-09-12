Why Is HCW Biologics Stock Surging 102% Overnight?

HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares skyrocketed 102.72% to $6.73 in after-hours trading on Thursday following the company’s announcement of the successful development of second-generation T-cell engagers targeting solid tumors.

Check out the current price of HCWB stock here.

Breakthrough Technology Addresses Industry Challenges

The clinical-stage biopharma company based in Miramar, Florida, announced that its scientists have created new T-cell engagers targeting tissue factor for treating pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma. The therapies were developed using the company's own TRBC platform technology.

See Also: ‘Not Having Health Insurance Is An Emergency’: Suze Orman Urges Americans To Budget Now As ACA Subsidies Expire And Premiums Skyrocket

This advancement aims to overcome major issues seen with earlier T-cell engagers, such as difficulties in manufacturing, safety concerns in preclinical testing, and weak results against solid tumors.

Promising Preclinical Results Drive Investor Interest

HCW Biologics reported its lead candidate demonstrated 100% survival rates in tumor-bearing mice models, while untreated mice showed zero survival. Non-human primate studies revealed the treatment was well-tolerated at efficacious dose levels without inducing cytokine release syndrome, a serious side effect of current therapies.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, founder and CEO, said, “Our preclinical studies show that our lead second-generation TCE could remarkably shrink well-established tumors.”

Partnership Strategy Positions for Market Entry

According to its press release, the immunotherapy developer plans to collaborate with financially robust corporations for development, aiming to capitalize on a market where T-cell engagers already generate billions in annual sales, despite having only a few approved indications.

Over the past year, HCW has experienced significant fluctuations, peaking at $49.60 on November 18, 2024, with a trading volume of 513 million shares. However, it recently dropped to $3.32 just yesterday, with a much lower volume of 114,000 shares. This represents a dramatic decline of approximately 93.4% from its peak price. The stock has averaged 3.06 million shares traded daily over the period, reflecting a loss of 85.46% over the year. In 2025 alone, the stock has lost 81.39%.

The biopharmaceutical innovator has traded between $2.77 and $100.80 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $7.14 million.

Price Action: HCW Biologics’ regular trading ended at $3.32, marking a 0.90% decline before an after-hours surge, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HCWB has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: MMD Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.