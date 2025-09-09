What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT traded slightly lower on Tuesday as the company rolled out an update to the Truth Social platform.

The site added premium tools for paid subscribers for the so-called “Patriot Package” on Truth+.

The company also tied the update to its digital rewards ecosystem integrated with Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.

Paid Patriot Package members now gain access to editing posts, which are dubbed “truths.” They also get server-side drafts that sync across devices and scheduling tools.

The update also unlocks what’s being pitched as “Truth gems” — a rewards asset the company plans to support with conversions into Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO).

Truth Search AI has also improved. It uses conversation history, titles for group truths, and access to version histories.

App users with auto-update enabled will receive the features automatically; others can update via Apple’s App Store or Google Play, while web users may need to refresh their browser sessions.

Earlier this month, Trump Media & Technology closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com to acquire about 684.4 million CRO at roughly $0.153 per token via a 50% stock/50% cash mix. The company said the tokens equal approximately 2% of the current circulating supply, with a separate vehicle—Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.—targeting an additional ~19% stake in circulating CRO.

The CRO will be held with Crypto.com Custody, enabling staking for potential yield. Both the exchanged shares and tokens are subject to a lockup.

The feature set aims to deepen engagement on Truth Social while seeding a cross-platform rewards economy that connects social activity, streaming (Truth+), and fintech (Truth.Fi).

The CRO transaction signals a push to generate incremental revenue via staking.

The development comes amid reports of Trump and his family using the Oval Office to profit personally. According to The New Yorker, the Trump family made $3.4 billion from the president's time in the White House. That includes some $2.3 billion from their cryptocurrency business.

The first family’s stake in a crypto business called World Liberty Financial is estimated to be roughly $5 billion, based on its holdings of 22.5 billion WLFI tokens.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading lower by 0.23% to $17.01 at last check on Tuesday.

