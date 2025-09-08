Alibaba Stock Climbs Over 3% In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock climbed 3.22% during the pre-market trading session on Monday after it launched its most extensive AI model to date, in a bid to compete with OpenAI and Google’s GOOG GOOGL DeepMind

Qwen-3-Max Unveiled With Over 1 Trillion Parameters

The Chinese tech giant introduced Qwen-3-Max-Preview, its first model with over 1 trillion parameters, on Friday. This model is part of Alibaba’s Qwen3 series, which was first unveiled in May. The series initially included models with parameters ranging from 600 million to 235 billion, the South China Morning Post reported.

Parameters are the variables that determine an AI system's intelligence and are fine-tuned during training. Generally, a larger number of parameters suggests greater capability but also demands more computational resources for training and operation.



Alibaba stated that Qwen-3-Max-Preview, a text-only model, outperformed its previous best model, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507, in internal tests.

Alibaba Strengthens AI, Cloud, E-commerce Amid Chip Push

Alibaba has emerged as China’s leading GenAI provider. The company’s fundamentals are strengthening across the cloud and e-commerce segments, according to Benchmark.

The tech giant’s AI ambitions have also been highlighted by its recent unveiling of a new AI chip, which challenges Washington and Nvidia. The chip is designed to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia, underlining Beijing’s determination to counter U.S. restrictions with homegrown technology.

Moreover, the strong quarterly performance of the company's cloud computing unit and the unveiling of the new AI chip have instilled confidence in Alibaba's expansion into new areas, particularly “instant commerce,” a fiercely competitive sector in China.

Image via Shutterstock

