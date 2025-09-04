Biodesix Stock Surges Over 51% Overnight After Jack Schuler's $1.5M Share Purchase Revealed

Biodesix Inc. BDSX shares jumped 51.64% to $0.64 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following disclosure of a substantial insider purchase by major shareholder Jack W. Schuler.

Major Insider Purchase Triggers Rally

The biotech stock’s surge came after SEC filings revealed Schuler purchased 3.49 million shares at $0.43 per share on August 29, for approximately $1.5 million through his living trust. The purchase was executed via a registered at-the-market offering using Schuler’s personal funds.

The timing proved strategic, as regular trading closed at $0.42, according to Benzinga Pro data, representing a 4.22% decline for the session before the after-hours spike.

Schuler Expands Control to 26% Stake

Following the purchase, Schuler’s total beneficial ownership reached 39.82 million shares, representing 26% of outstanding stock. His holdings are structured across multiple entities:

24.41 million shares held by Jack W. Schuler Living Trust (16%)

15 million shares held by Jack W. Schuler 2025 GRAT (9.8%)

414,811 shares through direct ownership and options exercisable within 60 days

Traders and investors on social media also quickly picked up on the activity. One notable post by @StockTrader40 highlighted the insider move, contributing to buzz around the stock's sharp reversal.

Market Context and Fundamentals

The Colorado-based company trades with a $62.4 million market capitalization and 1.44 million average daily volume. The stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week range of $0.17 to $1.91, down 76.94% over the past year.

Insider Confidence Signal

Schuler’s substantial purchase at current price levels signals strong confidence in the diagnostic company’s prospects. As both a 10% owner and major shareholder through various trusts, his investment represents a significant vote of confidence in Biodesix’s strategic direction and valuation at these levels.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BSDX is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

