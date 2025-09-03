Great Elm Group Stock Jumps 51% After Hours On Record Q4 Numbers, CoreWeave Investment

Great Elm Group Inc. GEG shares surged 51.50% to $3.88 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the alternative asset manager’s announcement of record fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations of $15.7 million and major strategic partnerships.

Record Financial Performance Drives Investor Confidence

The Floridan company had its best year ever in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, it made $15.7 million in profit from its main business, compared to a $0.6 million loss during the same time last year. The value of each share in the company went up by 24%, reaching $2.65 as of June 30, 2025.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $5.6 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year. Excluding a $6.6 million property sale from the prior year. Management and incentive fees from Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) added up to $3.8 million, which is a 253% increase from $1.1 million the year before.

Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of Great Elm Group, stated, "We are well-positioned to capitalize on attractive opportunities across all of our businesses and deliver sustained, long-term value for our shareholders."

Strategic Capital Raises Position Company for Growth

Great Elm announced transformational partnerships with Kennedy Lewis Investment Management and Woodstead, raising over $100 million in recent capital. Kennedy Lewis purchased 4.9% of GEG’s common stock at $2.11 per share and provided up to $150 million in leverageable capital to Monomoy REIT.

In August, Woodstead invested $9.0 million for 4.0 million newly issued shares at $2.25 per share. Additionally, GECC raised $15.0 million through a separate transaction with Booker Smith, who joined GEG’s Board of Directors.

CoreWeave Investment and Operational Expansion

The stock surge was partly driven by unrealized gains from GEG’s CoreWeave Inc. CRWV-related investment, sourced through strategic relationships. CoreWeave stock has shot up 133.35% since the year began. The company also launched Monomoy Construction Services in February, adding $0.9 million in construction fee revenue for the fiscal year.

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management totaled approximately $553 million as of June 30, while total AUM reached $759 million. The company also maintains nearly $31 million in cash and marketable securities to support growth initiatives across its alternative asset management platform.

Great Elm Group traded between $1.70 and $2.56 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $85.23 million and an average volume of 9,000 shares.

Price Action: According to the Benzinga Pro data, the investment manager closed at $2.56 on Tuesday, up 19.07%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight GEG has a Growth score of 99.67. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

