UnitedHealth Stock Climbs Over 3% In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH climbed 3.20% in Monday’s pre-market trading session, extending Friday’s gain following Michael Burry and Warren Buffett‘s stake acquisition in the insurance behemoth.

Buffett, Burry Bets Spark Recovery Hopes for UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth’s stock saw an uptick following the disclosure of investments made by the investors. The stock, which has seen a 41% decline year-to-date, received a boost as Buffett’s fund purchased over 5 million shares and Burry bought call contracts against 350,000 shares.

The investments indicate that Burry is anticipating a sector rebound, especially as Medicare Advantage rates for 2026 have surpassed predictions. Despite recent challenges, UnitedHealth’s competitive position remains robust.

At the same time, a recent SEC filing, Amedisys announced the closure of its acquisition by UnitedHealth. To address antitrust concerns related to the $3.3 billion acquisition, UnitedHealth consented to divest over 160 healthcare facilities as part of a proposed settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Investors, Greene Double Down On The Insurance Behemoth

Despite announcing lower-than-anticipated second-quarter earnings and revenues, UnitedHealth has reinstated its fiscal year 2025 guidance. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Department of Justice amid ongoing investigations into its Medicare program participation.

UnitedHealth has transitioned from a Wall Street favorite to a crisis headline, enduring a relentless bear run. However, a host of investors have doubled down on the stock in Q2 despite the prevailing volatility.

Besides prominent investors, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased more UnitedHealth stock according to filings. Greene's latest UnitedHealth buy follows several other acquisitions of the stock this year, with the Congresswoman previously reporting a purchase in May.

Notably, last week, the company authorized $2.21 quarterly dividend. The company's board approved a cash dividend set for payment on September 23, 2025, with eligibility limited to shareholders on record by September 15, 2025.

UNH stock plunged nearly 40% on a year-to-date basis, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

