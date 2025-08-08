SoundHound AI Stock Surges 20% Premarket After Record Q2 Revenue Beat

SoundHound AI Inc. SOUN stock jumped 20.15% in premarket trading on Friday to $12.88 after reporting record quarterly results that crushed Wall Street estimates.

The voice AI company posted second-quarter revenue of $42.7 million, beating analyst expectations of $32.88 million and marking 217% year-over-year growth. Adjusted losses narrowed to $0.03 per share versus the $0.09 consensus estimate.

CEO Keyvan Mohajer called it “our all-time strongest quarter,” with growth across automotive, enterprise AI, and restaurant automation segments. The platform now processes over 1 billion monthly queries.

SoundHound raised 2025 revenue guidance to $160-$178 million, above the $159.54 million estimate, and expects adjusted EBITDA profitability by year-end.

Key drivers included new automotive wins in China, restaurant partnerships with Red Lobster and IHOP, and strong adoption of its Polaris AI model. Restaurant locations using voice AI ordering exceeded 14,000, adding 1,000 in Q2.

According to the earnings call transcript, acquired businesses showed 100%+ sales attainment and 120%+ net revenue retention.

