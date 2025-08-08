Firefly Aerospace Dips After Hours After Making Nasdaq Debut

Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY stock experienced a 2.56% drop during after-hours trading on Thursday, following its recent IPO. However, the company’s stock value remains robust, buoyed by its historic moon landing earlier this year.

What Happened: Firefly Aerospace’s stock dropped to $57.79 during after-hours trading on Thursday. The company raised $868 million through its IPO by selling 19.3 million shares at $45 each.

The stock of the Texas-based aerospace company was trading at $62.41 at the time of publication.

According to the Benzinga PRO data, FLY closed at $60.35, rising by $15.35 during regular trading hours. In extended trading hours, the stock dropped by $2.56.

Why It Matters: Firefly stock has been in focus in part due to the success of its Blue Ghost Mission 1, which was the first fully successful commercial moon landing. The mission was part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.com

