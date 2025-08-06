Edwards Lifesciences Stock: Likely To See Sluggish Price Action Through 2027

Edwards Lifesciences EW has just entered Phase 18, the final stage of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly chart. While the stock's setup doesn't necessarily point to a bearish outlook, the structure suggests that sluggish, range-bound price action could dominate through early 2027.

Tracking Edwards Lifesciences' Adhishthana Himalayan Formation

According to the Adhishthana Principles, a stock typically breaks out of its Cakra formation in Phase 9, triggering a strong upward move. This marks the start of the Himalayan Formation, a mountain-like pattern where the stock ascends, peaks, and then declines.

Fig.1 Edwards Lifesciences Himalayan Formation (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Edwards Lifesciences followed this playbook closely. In Phase 9, the stock broke out of its Cakra, rallying about 70%. Momentum accelerated in Phase 10, with another ~60% gain.

Typically, a peak is made in Phase 10, but Edwards Lifesciences defied that.

"The 18th interval is expected to be the level of peak formation; if not, then the 23rd interval. If this phase concludes without forming the peak, it is anticipated to occur in the following phases."

— Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy

The rally carried into early Phase 11 before peaking at $131. From there, the stock began its descent, giving up nearly all its gains and returning to its Phase 9 breakout levels, exactly in line with Adhishthana’s expectations.

Why EW's Triads Limit Upside Potential

Following its completed Himalayan Formation, Edwards Lifesciences entered the Guna Triads in Phase 14.

In the Adhishthana framework, Phases 14, 15, and 16, collectively called the Guna Triads, determine whether a stock can achieve Nirvana in Phase 18, the highest point in the cycle. A Nirvana move requires the triads to show Satoguna, a clean and sustained bullish structure.

"A lack of noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads leads to no Nirvana in Phase 18."

— Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy

Fig.2 Edwards Lifesciences Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Edwards Lifesciences' case, Satoguna was absent. While there was some bullishness in Phase 14, it was limited to only 3–4 bullish bars in total, and the rest of the triads showed no meaningful bullish strength.

Investor Outlook

With no Satoguna in its Guna Triads, Edwards Lifesciences is unlikely to make a Nirvana move in Phase 18. Instead, the stock will likely remain sluggish until this phase concludes in January 2027. This doesn't necessarily mean the stock will be bearish, but a range-bound, choppy market is probable. Existing investors may consider credit range-bound spreads to take advantage of this prolonged consolidation.