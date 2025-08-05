Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 34.6% In Massive After-Hours Rally

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. CYCC experienced a 34.56% surge in its stock value during after-hours on Monday.

What Happened: The stock value of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company soared to $13.20 in the after-hours trading session, marking a 34.56% increase. This surge followed the company’s announcement of promising preclinical data for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

The data, which was highlighted by the company, suggests that BTC is sensitive to plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor. The study, titled “Evaluation of antitumor effects of plogosertib, PLK1 inhibitor in biliary tract cancer with BUBR1 as a potential biomarker,” was conducted by independent investigators and published in the journal Cancer Research.

Why It Matters: The study found that several BTC cancer cell lines were sensitive to plogosertib, both as monotherapy and in combinations. The study also suggested that BUBR1, a critical mitotic checkpoint protein, could be used as a biomarker to assess plogosertib's effectiveness. The findings indicate that targeting PLK1 could be an effective strategy for BTC treatment, especially with BUBR1 expression as a potential biomarker to inform optimal combination therapies.

This promising preclinical data has evidently sparked investor interest, leading to a significant surge in the company’s stock value.

Price in Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.81 on Monday, up 0.93% from the previous day, and was trading at $13.20 in the late trading session, up 34.56%. It has an average trading volume of 3.63 million shares.

Photo Courtesy: Gorodenkoff on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.