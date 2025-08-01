August 1, 2025 3:05 AM 2 min read

Coinbase Tanks 9% After Hours As Q2 Report Misses Mark Despite $1.4 Billion Profit

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN experienced a 9.23% drop in its after-hours stock value on Thursday. This decline followed the release of the company’s second-quarter shareholder letter.

What Happened: Coinbase Global closed its regular trading session at $377.76, up $0.28  on Thursday. The stock later plummeted by 9.23% to $342.91 during after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Trump Leaves ‘Good Friend’ India In The Cold, Strikes Trade Deal With Arch Rival Pakistan Over ‘Massive Oil Reserves’

The shareholder letter posted by the California-based cryptocurrency exchange disclosed the company’s second-quarter financial results, which showed $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter. However, the net income generated is $1.4 billion.

In its shareholder letter, Coinbase highlighted that, during the second quarter, the company reported meaningful strides in three key areas of crypto adoption: using digital assets as investments, expanding crypto-based financial services, and developing decentralized applications. On the investment front, Coinbase emphasized continued growth and innovation in its derivatives offerings.

Why It Matters: The stock edged higher before the second-quarter report, reflecting investor optimism ahead of Coinbase's earnings announcement. However, the actual second-quarter results disappointed the market.  A 40%decrease in trading volume, along with a missed revenue estimate. 

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlights Growth and Momentum scores of 86.84 and 91.48, respectively, indicating strong earnings potential alongside a robust upward price trend. Find out the stock value of other cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Mehaniq On Shutterstock.com

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$342.91-9.16%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.48
Growth
86.84
Quality
N/A
Value
16.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
News
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved