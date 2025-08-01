Coinbase Tanks 9% After Hours As Q2 Report Misses Mark Despite $1.4 Billion Profit

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN experienced a 9.23% drop in its after-hours stock value on Thursday. This decline followed the release of the company’s second-quarter shareholder letter.

What Happened: Coinbase Global closed its regular trading session at $377.76, up $0.28 on Thursday. The stock later plummeted by 9.23% to $342.91 during after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Trump Leaves ‘Good Friend’ India In The Cold, Strikes Trade Deal With Arch Rival Pakistan Over ‘Massive Oil Reserves’

The shareholder letter posted by the California-based cryptocurrency exchange disclosed the company’s second-quarter financial results, which showed $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter. However, the net income generated is $1.4 billion.

In its shareholder letter, Coinbase highlighted that, during the second quarter, the company reported meaningful strides in three key areas of crypto adoption: using digital assets as investments, expanding crypto-based financial services, and developing decentralized applications. On the investment front, Coinbase emphasized continued growth and innovation in its derivatives offerings.

Why It Matters: The stock edged higher before the second-quarter report, reflecting investor optimism ahead of Coinbase's earnings announcement. However, the actual second-quarter results disappointed the market. A 40%decrease in trading volume, along with a missed revenue estimate.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlights Growth and Momentum scores of 86.84 and 91.48, respectively, indicating strong earnings potential alongside a robust upward price trend. Find out the stock value of other cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Mehaniq On Shutterstock.com