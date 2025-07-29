Robinhood Cofounder Baiju Bhatt Offloads $42.6 Million In Stock As Shares Soar 404%—Living Trust Dumps Class A Holdings

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD co-founder Baiju Bhatt has sold a substantial number of shares, totaling approximately $42.6 million.

What Happened: Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 24, 2025, for $101.8833 per share, as reported by Investing.com on Monday.

The transactions were carried out in multiple trades at prices between $100.38 and $102.83, executed by the Bhatt Living Trust under a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Following the sale, the Living Trust no longer holds any Class A Common Stock. Bhatt directly holds 10,518 shares of Class A Common Stock, while the Living Trust continues to hold 52,787,741 shares of Class B Common Stock.

Robinhood shares have surged an impressive 403% over the past year, now trading around $107 and pushing the company's market valuation to roughly $94 billion.

Why It Matters: Robinhood’s stock has been on a tear lately, hitting all-time highs after a series of announcements related to its expansion in the cryptocurrency space.

The company’s decision to launch tokenized stock offerings was also well-received by the market.

Earlier, Robinhood reported strong growth across key metrics, with platform assets rising 10% in May to $255 billion—an 89% year-over-year increase.

Funded accounts reached 25.9 million, up 1.8 million from a year ago. In June, equity trading volumes hit $142 billion, with 132 million options contracts and $7 billion in crypto volume.

Despite market fluctuations, Robinhood remains a potential S&P 500 candidate as its stock continues to climb to new highs.

Price Action: Robinhood shares have climbed 170.72% year to date and surged 404.11% over the last year, according to Benzinga Pro data.

