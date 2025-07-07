ON Semiconductor Stock: Short-Term Consolidation Likely, But Long-Term Setup Remains Intact

ON Semiconductor ON is currently in the 17th phase of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle on the weekly charts. While recent structural patterns suggest Nirvana may be out of reach, the monthly chart reveals key accumulation zones worth watching. Here's how the structure aligns with Adhishthana principles.

Weekly Chart: Guna Triads and Their Implications

Fig.1 ON Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

In the Adhishthana Principles, the Guna Triads comprising phases 14, 15, and 16 are critical in determining whether a stock will achieve Nirvana, its ultimate high across the full cycle.

In ON's case, the triads showed no clear signs of Satoguna(Bullish Move), which is essential for a full-blown Nirvana move. The absence of a clean, bullish structure here suggests that Phase 18 (beginning on August 25, 2025, and ending in February 2027) is unlikely to deliver that final euphoric top. While this may disappoint some, the monthly chart offers a more nuanced picture.

Monthly Chart: Indicating Key Levels

Fig.2 ON Monthly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

ON is currently in Phase 7 on the monthly chart, a phase traditionally marked by the fall of Artah and Artharthi, typically reflected as a two-fold fall formed generally over a series of 8 red bars.

True to form, ON began this phase with 3 strong red bars, representing the fall of Artah, followed by a period of sideways movement and then a continued descent through 5 additional red bars signaling Artharthi.

What's more important is where this decline paused: just above the Level of Nirvana, which was discovered in Phase 6 at $27.23. The correction halted at $31.04, aligning with the principle that this level often acts as a gravitational level during downturns.

Conclusion: Watch the Nirvana Zone

Right now, the weekly chart suggests that ON stock is unlikely to reach a new major high in this cycle. However, the monthly chart paints a more optimistic picture. The recent decline halted near the Nirvana level, a key support zone in the Adhishthana framework. This indicates that the stock is still maintaining strong alignment with the principles. That said, it's important to note that a breakout is not imminent. ON is currently in Phase 7 on the monthly chart, and according to the principles, the stock is likely to remain within its consolidation Cakra until the end of Phase 8 before breaking out in Phase 9.

Existing investors can continue holding, as the long-term structure remains intact despite short-term consolidation and volatility. However, new entrants may want to wait until the stock completes its Phase 18 on the weekly chart to avoid near-term stagnation. A stronger upside move is more likely to emerge once ON enters Phase 9 on the monthly timeframe.