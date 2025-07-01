US Stock Market Hits Record $63.8 Trillion, Doubling In 5 Years: Bigger Than Europe, China, Japan, India Combined

Amid the turmoil and uncertainties in recent months, U.S. equity markets have reached a staggering new milestone, with market capitalization hitting $63.8 trillion.

What Happened: On Monday, in a post on X, The Kobeissi Letter shared recent data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS showcasing the remarkable surge in valuations in the U.S. equity markets over the past five years.

“This is incredible,” the post says, adding that the “U.S. market has never been this large,” after doubling from under $31 trillion in 2020.

See Also: This S&P 500 ETF Saw A 30-Month Buying Spree — Now It’s Over

For comparison, the post notes that it took eight years, from 2012 to 2020, to double in value during the previous cycle, clearly highlighting the acceleration being witnessed in U.S. equity markets, which comes despite substantial trade, tariffs, and geopolitical uncertainties.

To further emphasize the magnitude of this milestone, the post says that U.S. markets are now “three times larger than Europe’s,” while being larger than the “combined market size of Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and India.”

“Mind-blowing numbers,” it says in conclusion.

Why It Matters: The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, touched a fresh intraday high on Monday, hitting 6,215.08 points.

Leading analysts, such as Ryan Detrick, note that this is the first time since 1950 that the index has hit an all-time high in June.

Last week, the index flashed a sign that traders refer to as a “Golden Cross,” when the 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average, often seen as a sign of momentum picking up and a new high being underway.

Analysts note that since World War 2, the Golden Cross has appeared 37 times, and three out of four times, it has led to gains.

Price Action: The S&P 500 was up 0.52% on Monday, trading at 6,204.95 points, while the Nasdaq ended up 0.47%, at 20,369.73, followed by the Dow Jones at 44,094.77, up 0.63%.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock