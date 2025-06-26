Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK is reportedly no longer enjoying the “Buffett premium” that once made its stock a hot commodity, according to analysts.

What Happened: Investors have historically been willing to pay a premium for Berkshire Hathaway’s stock due to Buffett’s credibility and history of successful investments. However, this premium is now in question, MarketWatch reported.

Though not precisely measurable, the “Buffett premium” is often assessed by comparing the stock's market value to its intrinsic value or price-to-book ratio.

Investors seem to be growing reluctant to pay a premium for Berkshire's stock, with Class B shares trading at 1.5 times book value as of Monday close—down from a recent high of about 1.7 times on May 2, the last trading day before the company's annual shareholder meeting, as per MarketWatch data.

Since Buffett revealed his intention to step down as CEO by year-end and hand over the reins to Greg Abel, Berkshire's Class B shares have fallen nearly 5%. In contrast, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 3% during the same timeframe.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth‘s Chief Market Strategist, Jim Thorn, commented, “It’s completely natural that the premium would be reduced until the market really gets a full handle on what Berkshire Hathaway looks like in this new environment, with Greg Abel solely at the helm.”

Thorn also reasoned that Buffett’s retirement announcement may not be the only reason. The market is growing ‘more comfortable’ in President Donald Trump‘s economic policies, viewing them as potentially less inflationary and possibly even addressing the deficit.

Greggory Warren, a senior stock analyst at Morningstar, told MarketWatch that Buffett had the “luxury” from shareholders largely ignoring the numbers and not paying close attention to how Berkshire's returns have actually performed over the past 10 to 15 years.

SEE ALSO: Iran Breaks Silence, Says Nuclear Facilities ‘Badly Damaged’ By US Strikes

Why It Matters: The “Buffett premium” has been a significant factor in Berkshire Hathaway’s stock valuation for many years. However, with the impending change in leadership and shifts in market psychology, investors are re-evaluating the stock’s worth.

Buffett’s departure as CEO, announced in May, has been linked to the stock’s decline. However, the company’s new CEO, Abel, has assured that the company’s investment philosophy will remain unchanged.

Despite the recent underperformance, Berkshire Hathaway has a solid balance sheet and a diversified portfolio, making it less sensitive to economic cycles and higher interest rates. The company’s future performance under Abel’s leadership, as well as the potential for changes in the company’s financial strategy, will be closely watched by investors.

Buffett’s investment approach, which focuses on corporate fundamentals, cash flow, and the intrinsic value of a company, has been questioned in today’s market, which favors growth stocks. Abel’s approach and potential changes to the company’s financial strategy will be crucial in determining the stock’s future performance.

On a year-to-date basis, the Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares climbed 7.78%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 3.8% gain during the same period.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.