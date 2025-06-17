Amazon Faces New NLRB Complaint Over Union-Busting At San Francisco Warehouse—'Workers Will Not Back Down,' Vows Teamsters Leader Randy Korgan

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN confronts another National Labor Relations Board complaint over alleged union-busting activities at its DCK6 facility in San Francisco, marking the latest regulatory challenge for the $2 trillion e-commerce giant.

What Happened: The NLRB Region 20 complaint seeks to force Amazon to rehire terminated workers and ensure union supporters receive deserved raises, bonuses, and promotions. This follows a previous April complaint demanding Amazon bargain with the Teamsters at the same facility.

“Amazon Teamsters are securing victories on the ground and in the courts,” said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. “Workers will not back down, and we will continue to take on this behemoth of a company.”

The complaints stem from a December holiday strike where over 100 San Francisco workers joined a nationwide unfair labor practice strike. Ken Chu, an Amazon Teamster at DCK6, stated: “Amazon tried every trick in the book to stop us from organizing a union and we succeeded anyway.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: This regulatory pressure intensifies amid broader labor disputes. Approximately 15,800 Amazon Flex drivers filed arbitration claims in June 2024, alleging misclassification as contractors rather than employees. In October 2024, the NLRB charged Amazon for refusing to bargain with unionized drivers in California.

The company spent over $3 million in 2023 to prevent unionization among delivery network employees. California fined Amazon $5.9 million for violating worker quota laws, while France imposed a $35 million penalty for labor violations in 2024.

The Teamsters represent 1.3 million workers across North America, signaling potential for expanded union activity across Amazon’s logistics network.

Photo courtesy: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com