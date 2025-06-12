Boeing Dreamliner Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Shortly After Takeoff Near India's Ahmedabad: BA Stock Falls Over 5% In Thursday Pre-Market

An Air India Boeing 787 by Boeing Co. BA crashed on Thursday near the Ahmedabad airport, with 242 passengers on board. The flight was en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad.

What Happened: The Air India flight, AI171, met with a tragic fate during takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The passenger aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a capacity of 300, crashed in the Meghani area of the city. Thick smoke was seen rising from Dharpur near Meghaninagar, suggesting a major fire likely caused by the substantial fuel load carried for the long-haul flight to London. Emergency response units and fire brigade teams have been deployed to the scene.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to the recent challenges faced by Boeing. In 2024, a Boeing 737-800 operated by South Korea's JejuAir crashed, killing 179 of 181 passengers. This raised serious questions about Boeing’s safety record and led to a 30% stock decline in the same year.

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) moved to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing, linked to two fatal 737 MAX plane crashes that claimed 346 lives. This decision followed an agreement between Boeing and the Justice Department.

The recent Air India crash further underscores the safety concerns surrounding Boeing’s aircraft, potentially impacting the company’s reputation and stock performance.

During Thursday’s pre-market trading session, shares of Boeing declined 5.58%. On a year-to-date basis, it surged 24.51%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.






















