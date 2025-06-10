How To Trade Tesla Today Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The SPY is presently trading near our pivotal mark of 600.51. For those favoring an upward move, we anticipate an initial climb to 601.22. Should the momentum sustain above this threshold, buyers may drive the price toward our defined support at 602.37. If this level holds firm during standard market hours, we expect an advance to 603.38. Our top bullish objective for the SPY today is 604.45.

Should the 600.51 level fail to act as a reliable base, bearish forces might challenge the resilience at 599.24. Persistent selling could push prices to test 598.04. If intense downward pressure breaches this point, a robust support

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is hovering around our critical level of 530.70. Bullish traders will aim to maintain prices above this mark. If it proves to be a solid foundation, we expect a move to establish 532.52 as a key support. Robust buying could then propel prices to 533.70, with a strong session potentially testing 534.60. Our highest bullish target for the QQQ today is 535.30.

If the 530.70 level falters during today's trading, bearish momentum may drive prices to 528.44. Should selling intensify, we anticipate a probe of 527.03. Persistent downward pressure could test the strength at 525.19, and if this gives way, our lowest bearish target for the day is 523.91.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently positioned at our reference point of 200.53. For bullish investors, we expect a defense of 202.29 as a stable base. A sustained upward trend could lift prices to 203.48, with strong momentum potentially reaching 204.33. Should bulls dominate today, our top bullish target for Apple is 205.54.

If the 200.53 level cannot withstand selling pressure, we foresee a decline to 199.51. Ongoing bearish activity might drive prices to 198.79, with further weakness testing 198.22. A breakdown here could lead to our lowest bearish target for Apple today at 197.69.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is trading close to our benchmark of 472.11. Bullish traders will seek to hold above 472.91, establishing it as a firm support. A successful hold could drive prices to 473.80, with sustained buying potentially reaching 474.99. Our top bullish target for Microsoft today is 476.18.

Should the 472.11 level give way, bearish traders may target 470.77. A breach here could lead to a test of 469.94, with continued selling pressure pushing toward 469.28. Our lowest bearish target for the day is 468.61.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently near our focal point of 142.35. For bullish momentum, we expect a push to 144.21, securing it as a clear support. Further gains could see prices reach 145.61, with robust buying testing 147.06. Our highest bullish target for NVIDIA today is 148.52.

If the 142.35 level does not hold, bearish traders may test 141.21. A breakdown with active selling could drive prices to 140.28, with additional weakness probing 139.42. Our lowest bearish target for the day is 138.55.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is trading around our key level of 176.23. Bullish investors will aim to maintain this as a solid base, pushing prices to 177.28. Persistent upward momentum could drive the price to our top bullish target of 179.15.

If the 176.23 level fails to hold, bearish forces may drive prices to 175.12. A breach here could lead to a test of 174.01, with significant selling pressure targeting our lowest bearish level for Alphabet today at 172.28.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently positioned at our reference point of 699.93. For bullish traders, we expect this level to hold as a stable base, with prices advancing to 704.07. A vigorous buy-side session could push prices to 708.06, with our top bullish target for Meta today at 712.14.

Should the 699.93 level falter, bearish momentum may drive prices to 695.62. Ongoing selling could test 692.10, with a breakdown leading to our lowest bearish target for the day at 689.09.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is trading near our critical mark of 315.93. Bullish traders will seek to drive prices to 322.52, with sustained buying potentially reaching 327.59. A broader market rally could see Tesla testing 333.93, with our top bullish target for the day at 340.97.

If the 315.93 level does not hold, bearish pressure may test 312.42. Continued selling could drive prices to 310.17, with a breakdown leading to our lowest bearish target for Tesla today at 304.24.

Final Word: Today's economic calendar is relatively quiet, featuring two Treasury auctions: a 52-Week Bill Auction at 11:30 AM ET and a 3-Year Note Auction at 1:00 PM ET. With limited economic data releases, market liquidity may be thin, potentially leading to intermittent volatility. Traders should remain vigilant, as these conditions can create rapid price swings. Monitoring broader market sentiment and key technical levels will be crucial for navigating today's session effectively. Stay disciplined, manage risk carefully, and trade with caution.

Start your day with a live daily market analysis, a carefully selected watch list, early access to the Morning Memo, and exclusive Market Clubhouse price levels, providing precise support and resistance indicators. When you become a member of Market Clubhouse, you will gain early access to the Morning Memo, just like this one, every single day—hours before it's published. You will also have access to a live stream with zero latency and screen sharing, enabling you to witness Rips executing his trades in real-time and sharing his exclusive trading plans, strategies, and live decision-making.

For a limited time during our special promotion, you can join RIPS and get a full access pass to Market Clubhouse for 7 full days for just $7. Check it out at https://marketclubhouse.club/7Days/ where you can trade live with him and tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience. You can also catch Rips on his live day trading streams every Monday-Friday at 8 am EST on the Market Clubhouse YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketClubhouse.