How To Trade SPY And Top Tech Stocks, As Tentative China-US Pact Lifts Global Gloom

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is presently trading near our pivotal mark of 581.97. Bulls ideally want a thrust upwards targeting 583.18 first. Should momentum sustain convincingly above 583.18, buying interest could accelerate toward our next significant area at 584.68. A successful defense of 584.68 during active trading would set the stage for further elevation to 585.75, with the day’s ultimate bullish objective sitting at 587.31.

On the downside, failure to maintain the 581.97 area will invite sellers to probe initial support at 580.67. Persistence from bearish traders could intensify selling down to 579.12. If selling remains aggressive beyond that, attention shifts to the sturdy support at 577.87. In an aggressive selling environment, bears may aim as low as our target at 576.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ

QQQ is currently hovering near our critical pivot at 506.68. Bulls must assert themselves decisively here, driving prices upward to establish firm footing above 508.22. Should this bullish control persist, the next upside test would likely be 509.87. Strong bullish participation today could carry the auction to 511.53, potentially culminating at our maximum bullish level of 513.64.

Conversely, if buyers fail to solidify 506.68 as a stable platform, bears will likely step in forcefully, pushing prices down to 504.44. Continued bearish dominance could then drag the market lower to 502.65. A break below this area will expose 501.07 as the next test, with extreme weakness likely pushing toward our ultimate bearish level at 499.44.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently testing our critical zone at 209.81. Bulls must secure and defend this area vigorously to fuel an upward drive to 211.12. Sustained bullish energy would then target the next key area at 212.44. Should buying interest persist, Apple could see prices accelerate to our primary bullish goal of 214.07.

Should bulls fail to protect the 209.81 level during active market hours, anticipate selling pressure taking hold with an initial probe downward toward 208.81. Further weakness would open the door for bears to test support at 207.93, and continued downside aggression could eventually bring the crucial area of 207.18 into play. A decisive breakdown here would lead Apple toward today’s bearish target at 206.55.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading around our pivot of 448.18. Bulls aim to firmly secure this level and leverage upward momentum toward initial resistance at 450.26, turning it into stable support. Continued bullish strength could prompt the auction higher toward 453.02, with potential follow-through pushing Microsoft to today’s top bullish target at 455.77.

If bullish efforts weaken and 448.18 is surrendered during regular trading, expect bearish momentum to immediately target the support at 446.33. Should selling persist, bears would next challenge 444.95, with further downside momentum potentially exposing the crucial support at 442.95. Under significant selling pressure, the day’s ultimate bearish objective stands at 441.34.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading close to our significant reference at 121.97. Bullish sentiment needs to drive price above initial resistance at 123.41, establishing a firm foundation there. Continued positive momentum would see the auction reach higher toward 125.21. Persistent buying pressure could further lift prices toward 126.84, with today’s highest bullish ambition being 128.10.

If sellers manage to breach the 121.97 support, expect an immediate bearish push to test 120.27. Continued selling pressure would lead the price toward the secondary support at 119.44. In the event of pronounced weakness, bears will likely aim lower at 117.86, potentially extending downward to today’s ultimate bearish target of 116.61.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL

Alphabet is auctioning near our reference mark of 157.41. Bulls will seek to hold and fortify this area, creating momentum toward 158.54. Sustained bullish energy today could propel the auction toward our primary upside objective at 160.36.

On the downside, failing to stabilize above 157.41 would invite immediate selling toward initial support at 156.61. Persistent bearish pressure below this area would encourage further downside movement toward the next critical test at 155.59. Heavy selling conditions could ultimately drive prices toward today’s bearish target at 154.95.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently positioned around our key support area of 622.01. Bulls must firmly anchor this price level and stimulate upward momentum toward initial resistance at 629.88. Strong bullish activity could then propel the market further upwards toward 635.49. If bullish conditions intensify, we anticipate Meta reaching today’s ultimate bullish objective at 642.59.

Conversely, failure at 622.01 would signal bearish traders to aggressively pursue lower targets, starting with 615.65. Continued bearish pressure could see sellers pressing down toward 609.30, with potential deterioration below that opening a path to today’s final bearish level at 604.50.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading at our critical benchmark of 322.52. Bulls will aim for an initial upside movement toward 327.59, strengthening their position. Sustained buying support could lift prices further to the next notable resistance at 333.93. A bullish trend in the broader markets today could extend Tesla’s rally toward the next significant resistance at 340.97, with our peak bullish scenario targeting 346.64.

If bulls lose grip at 322.52, bearish momentum would swiftly target lower supports, initially aiming at 315.93. Should selling persist, expect the auction to push down further toward the important support area of 312.42. A breakdown below here would likely encourage additional selling pressure, aiming toward our final bearish target of the day at 310.17.

Final Word:

Today’s economic schedule offers limited data, highlighted by the release of the New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations at 11:00 AM ET. Additionally, Federal Reserve voting member Adriana Kugler is set to speak at 10:25 AM ET, potentially influencing short-term market sentiment. More significantly, traders will be closely monitoring developments following the U.S.-China agreement to sharply reduce tariffs—from 145% to 30% for the U.S. and from 125% to 10% for China. This easing in trade tensions is expected to significantly influence today’s volatility and trading dynamics.

Given the potential for sharp market movements in response to geopolitical headlines, traders should remain cautious and disciplined. Prepare for volatility spikes that could alter the technical landscape rapidly. Focus on clear risk management and avoid emotional trading reactions. Have a profitable session, maintain discipline, and enjoy your trading day!

