Karman Strikes $90M Deal For MTI, Enhancing Position In Next-Gen Defense Technologies

Karman Holdings Inc. KRMN, a provider of next-generation technologies for missile defense, hypersonics, UAVs, and space sectors, announced on Friday that it had acquired Metal Technology Inc. for $90 million in cash.

Founded in 1986 and based in Albany, Oregon, MTI specializes in refractory metal products for next-gen strategic missiles. Through advanced manufacturing techniques, MTI delivers high-performance solutions for missile defense in extreme environments.

This acquisition will strengthen Karman’s technical capabilities, particularly in specialized manufacturing processes like additive manufacturing and hot forging. It will also provide faster access to strategic missile defense programs aligned with U.S. Department of Defense priorities.

This expansion will enhance Karman’s market position, leading to increased revenue, improved Adjusted EBITDA margins, and stronger cash flow, ultimately boosting its financial performance.

Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense, expressed excitement about the acquisition, saying, “The acquisition represents a natural expansion of our expertise in advanced materials and an opportunity to deliver valuable new capabilities to our customers. MTI is a unique asset within the defense supply chain whose deep capabilities in refractory metals have been on our strategic roadmap for some time.”

In February 2025, Karman priced its initial public offering of 23 million hares of its common stock at $22.00 per share.

Price Action: KRMN shares are trading lower by 8.98% at $29.90 on the last check Friday.

