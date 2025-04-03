McKesson Shares Up Over 2% After Key Signal

MCK IS UP OVER 14 POINTS AFTER THE TRADEPULSE ALERT

Mckesson Inc. (MCK) today experienced a Power Inflow, a significant event for those who follow where smart money goes and value order flow analytics in their trading decisions.

Today, at 10:171 AM on April 2nd a significant trading signal occurred for McKesson, Inc. (MCK) as it demonstrated a Power Inflow at a price of $681.16. This indicator is crucial for traders who want to know directionally where institutions and so-called "smart money" moves in the market. They see the value of utilizing order flow analytics to guide their trading decisions. The Power Inflow points to a possible uptrend in McKesson’s stock, marking a potential entry point for traders looking to capitalize on the expected upward movement. Traders with this signal closely watch for sustained momentum in McKesson’s stock price, interpreting this event as a bullish sign.

Signal description

Order flow analytics, aka transaction or market flow analysis, separate and study both the retail and institutional volume rate of orders (flow). It involves analyzing the flow of buy and sell orders, along with size, timing, and other associated characteristics and patterns, to gain insights and make more informed trading decisions. This particular indicator is interpreted as a bullish signal by active traders.

The Power Inflow occurs within the first two hours of the market open and generally signals the trend that helps gauge the stock’s overall direction, powered by institutional activity in the stock, for the remainder of the day.

By incorporating order flow analytics into their trading strategies, market participants can better interpret market conditions, identify trading opportunities, and potentially improve their trading performance. But let's not forget that while watching smart money flow can provide valuable insights, it is crucial to incorporate effective risk management strategies to protect capital and mitigate potential losses. Employing a consistent and effective risk management plan helps traders navigate the uncertainties of the market in a more controlled and calculated manner, increasing the likelihood of long-term success

After Market Close UPDATE: The price at the time of the Power Inflow was $681.16. The returns on the High price ($695.23) and Close price ($693.51) after the Power Inflow are respectively 2.1% and 1.8%. The result underlines the importance of a trading plan that includes Profit Targets and Stop Losses that reflect your risk appetite. They were close today but that is not always the case.

Past Performance is not indicative of future results