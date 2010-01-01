jacob@finit.co.kr

Finit USA Trade Pulse Power Inflow Event
Super Micro Computer, SMCI, generates a power inflow signal that rises by over 3%. TradePulse Power Inflow Alert. Stock rises after the signal and closes higher. The TradePulse Power inflow Signal was triggered at 10:02 am ET.
Trading Insight: ORLY Generates Power Inflow, Stock Price Rises Throughout The Session Finishing Higher At Market Close For 2nd Day In A Row