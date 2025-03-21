Wall Street's AI juggernaut might be the first stock to cross the $4 trillion threshold as CEO Jensen Huang remains buoyant about long-term demand.

After two rip-roaring years, the ‘tell me' phase of the artificial intelligence boom appears to be giving way to the ‘show me' phase. But even in the wake of new emerging competitors in China, Nvidia NVDA appears to be committed to out-innovating its challenges.

Macroeconomic concerns and widespread volatility have paved the way for a series of sell-offs on Wall Street in 2025, leaving NVDA more than 20% adrift from its November 7, 2024 highs amid an impressive post-election rally.

However, CEO Jensen Huang has used the company's GTC conference to allay fears over the firm's AI chip dominance while also announcing an expansion into lucrative fully autonomous AI vehicle markets.

Quantifying Nvidia's Growth

There's little doubt about Nvidia's exceptional fiscal prowess. The company reported Q4 revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% quarter-over-quarter and 78% year-over-year. For the fiscal year, Nvidia also posted a total revenue of $130.5 billion, representing a seismic 114% increase year-over-year.

Crucially, at Nvidia's recent GTC (GPU Technology Conference) event, Huang suggested that the amount of computation needed as a result of agentic AI is "easily 100 times more" than what the company thought was needed last year.

The astonishing prospect of 100 times stronger computational needs, Huang believes, is the result of autonomous AI agents that are capable of operating routine tasks with virtually no human intervention needed.

This requirement for far greater computational power could accelerate Nvidia's sales at an unprecedented scale.

"As companies continue to invest in upgrading their data centers to handle complex workloads, NVIDIA is poised to benefit significantly from this ongoing transformation," explained Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom24. "With anticipation surrounding NVIDIA’s upcoming Blackwell platform and continued demand for its Hopper architecture, the company intends to maintain its competitive advantage in the GPU market."

"This innovation pipeline positions NVIDIA favorably for sustained growth as it leads the way in AI advances."

Markets Remain Unsure

Despite Huang's impressive claims at Nvidia's GTC event, the company's stock remained unsure of the company's long-term market dominance.

NVDA's share price flip-flopped throughout the GTC, with widespread stock market pressures conspiring to keep the stock lower while investors remained wary of mounting competition from China in the form of DeepSeek.

Nvidia wasn't alone in the market downturn, with other stocks comprising Wall Street's Magnificent Seven also moving lower.

However, it appears that Wall Street analysts concluded the event on a more optimistic note with a market recovery following the end of the GTC suggesting that Nvidia's roadmap and AI demand outlook was a cause for more bullish sentiment.

With Nvidia's key customers like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Oracle Corp expected to invest hundreds of billions into AI chips over the next decade, it's difficult to see Nvidia's stock contracting while the artificial intelligence boom is ongoing.

Collectively, these customers have purchased 3.6 million Blackwell AI chips in 2025, while Hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are expected to spend $371 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone, with investment expected to rise to $525 billion by 2032.

It will be crucial for Nvidia to ensure that this further funding isn't diverted to market competitors both in the United States and overseas. However, with a strong innovation pipeline, we're seeing signs of the stock expanding into new revenue streams in real time.

Expansion into Self-Driving AI

As one major signifier of Nvidia's expansive innovation pipeline, Huang announced at GTC 2025 that General Motors had extended its collaboration with the company to develop self-driving cars while enhancing vehicle manufacturing through simulation and accelerated computing.

Nvidia's growth into self-driving AI cars represents a new frontier for the company to conquer and wider collaborations with Gatik and Torc have been brokered to accelerate the transition to self-driving vehicles in the future.

In addition to this, Nvidia used GTC to unveil Halos, an AI-powered safety system for autonomous vehicles and physical AI in the future in the form of humanoid robots. The technology will unite Nvidia's automotive hardware and software safety solutions to provide more comprehensive awareness of autonomous technology.

The First $4 Trillion Stock?

Nvidia is a strong contender to surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization as the ‘tell me' phase of the AI revolution gives way to the ‘show me' phase.

Although Wall Street has been burdened by macroeconomic pressures in 2025, Nvidia's whirlwind growth shows no signs of abating, and the company's strong client base can likely ensure more sustained revenue streams even as international competition emerges.

Nvidia may be contending with a series of market pressures at present, but its innovation pipeline, which appears destined to extend to self-driving vehicles highlights a company with strong ambitions for the future. There's no signs of NVDA's bubble bursting just yet.

On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. Dmytro Spilka does not intend to make a trade in any of the securities mentioned above in the next 72 hours.