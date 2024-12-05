Waymo Announces Expansion To Miami: How Soon Will Self-Driving Cars Hit The 'Magic City'?

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Waymo announced on Thursday its plans to introduce its autonomous vehicles to Miami, Florida. The valuation of the driving technology company has skyrocketed in recent years.

Waymo in Miami: The Mountain View, California-based company highlighted the city’s growing reputation for innovation and technology in its announcement.

“While Miami is known for its sun and fun, the city is also an emerging hub for innovation,” the statement read. “Waymo's autonomous driving technology offers an opportunity to provide safer, more accessible, all-electric mobility to Miami's residents and tourists.”

Waymo will introduce its all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs “Magic City” in early 2025. Full capability for riders on the Waymo app will come in 2026.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez reacted to Waymo’s expansion in the statement.

"Fully autonomous driving technology offers a safe and convenient option to the people of Miami. I'm so pleased to welcome Waymo to our city," Suarez said. "Waymo's commitment to sustainability with their all-electric fleet is the perfect mobility option to our city as we continue to prioritize low-cost, clean energy."

Other Cities: The company’s vehicles operate in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin. The addition of Miami continues the subsidiary’s expansion to the most populous warm-weather cities in the U.S.

Also Read:

Photo: Shutterstock