Zomedica Strengthens European Foothold With Grovet Partnership, Expanding PulseVet And TRUFORMA Reach

Zomedica Corp. ZOM shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company disclosed the expansion of its distribution partnership with Grovet.

The updated agreement grants Grovet exclusive equine distribution rights for Zomedica’s PulseVet and TRUFORMA product platforms across 27 countries in Europe.

The updated agreement gives Grovet exclusive rights to distribute Zomedica’s PulseVet and TRUFORMA equine products in 27 European countries, including Germany, France, and Spain. Distribution in Italy and the U.K. will be non-exclusive.

The agreement not only expands PulseVet distribution to more European countries but also adds the TRUFORMA platform, equine eACTH and Cortisol assays, and the upcoming equine Insulin assay to Grovet’s product offerings.

Koen Schmitz-Managing Director of Grovet said, “We only partner with companies whose products are rooted in scientific studies, and all of Zomedica’s products we are carrying are exactly just that, rooted in science and steeped in research.”

Brandon Marino, Senior Director of Global Channels for Zomedica, said, “Grovet has been a great partner to Zomedica for the equine PulseVet product line over the last several years, and they were the perfect partner to help expand the reach of our TRUFORMA equine platform within Europe.”

Price Action: ZOM shares are up 2.53% at $0.1337 at the last check Thursday.

