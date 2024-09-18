Veea Partners With IoT Platform Crowdkeep - What's The Benefit?

Veea Inc. VEEA shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic partnership with Crowdkeep.

Veea, a pioneer in multiaccess networks with AI-driven cybersecurity, has partnered with Crowdkeep to develop a comprehensive solution.

This collaboration integrates their technologies to track assets, people, and conditions, supporting a wide range of use cases and edge applications powered by the Veea Edge Platform.

The combined Crowdkeep and Veea platform offers AI-enabled edge computing with 4G/5G connectivity. It provides real-time tracking of people and assets and features like IoT management, access control, energy monitoring, safety alerts, predictive maintenance, and smart checkouts.

The optimized Crowdkeep-Veea platform offers construction, education, healthcare, and logistics solutions. It includes features like automated attendance tracking, seamless timesheet approvals, emergency response systems, and geo-fenced hazardous area monitoring with event-triggered notifications, alarms, and comprehensive communication capabilities.

New York City-based Veea was formed in 2014, with innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies, along with over 103 granted and 33 pending patents in key aspects of hyperconverged edge computing technologies.

On Monday, Veea and SPAC company Plum Acquisition Corp. I announced the closing of a business combination.

Price Action: VEEA shares are trading higher by 164% at $13.87 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.