Clean Energy Corridor: Nikola & ITD Partner for Hydrogen Fueling

Nikola Corporation NKLA, in partnership with ITD Industries, has launched the first commercial hydrogen refueling station for the heavy-duty transportation sector in Ontario.

The station, located at ITD Industries’ headquarters at 161 The Westmall in Etobicoke, is strategically positioned near Highway 401, Highway 427, and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

The new station represents a significant milestone in decarbonizing Canada’s busiest commercial transport sector. This station is a key milestone for Nikola and ITD Energy, the first Canadian dealer in the Nikola network.

It uses a 700-bar pressure-fill system to refuel long-range vehicles, including the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck.

Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said, “Collaborating with ITD Industries, we are not only providing trucks but also the fueling solutions to support the entire hydrogen ecosystem. This station marks significant progress in our mission to build a comprehensive hydrogen infrastructure in North America.”

“The presence of so many distinguished public and private figures, underlines and validates the importance of this station launch to the future of long-haul carbon-free commercial transportation. This station is the first of several ITD is planning on erecting across Ontario with Nikola Corporation as we aim to build a hydrogen fueling corridor connecting Windsor to Montreal,” stated, Philip Turi, COO of ITD Industries during the opening remarks.

Nikola anticipates growth in Canada with its eligibility for the iMHZEV Program, which offers up to CAD$200,000 for Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks and up to CAD$150,000 for battery-electric trucks.

In July, Nikola received written notice from the Nasdaq informing the company that it regained compliance with listing rules that require companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Also, Nikola recently said it wholesaled 72 Class 8 hydrogen fuel cells trucks in the second quarter, above the high end of its truck sales guidance of 60 units. The company said it wholesaled a total of 112 trucks in the first half of the year.

