How A Phone Call With Vanguard Founder Jack Bogle Transformed Bob Pisani's Perspective And Revolutionized Investing

Bob Pisani, a senior markets correspondent, shared how a phone call with Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard, transformed his perspective on investing and ultimately changed the investment world.

What Happened: In 1997, Pisani, who was just starting as the on-air stocks editor for CNBC, had a conversation with Bogle. This conversation would go on to shape his approach to investing and the financial industry as a whole.

Bogle, who was already a legendary figure in the investment world by then, highlighted the rarity of “superstar” investors and the importance of long-term buy-and-hold strategies. He emphasized the power of owning index funds and the detrimental impact of high fees charged by most actively managed funds.

Pisani, who was then exposed to the regular presence of investing “superstars” on CNBC, was struck by Bogle’s insights. This led him to pay more attention to Bogle’s investment principles.

At the time, Bogle’s Vanguard Group was already challenging the traditional investment model. The company was structured as a mutual company owned by the funds it managed. Its first product, the First Index Investment Trust, was the first-ever index mutual fund, which began operating in 1976.

Despite initial skepticism from Wall Street, Vanguard continued to push forward under Bogle’s leadership. In his 1994 book, “Bogle on Mutual Funds: New Perspectives for the Intelligent Investor,” Bogle argued for index funds over high-fee active management. His second book, “Common Sense on Mutual Funds: New Imperatives for the Intelligent Investor,” released in 1999, further reinforced the case for low-cost investing.

Here are some of the suggestions Bogle gave to Pisani:

Don't overrate past fund performance. Bogle said: "There is no way under the sun to forecast a fund's future absolute returns based on its past records." Funds that outperform eventually revert to the mean.

Beware of following investing stars. Bogle said: "These superstars are more like comets: they brighten the firmament for a moment in time, only to burn out and vanish into the dark universe."

Why It Matters: The investment wisdom of Bogle continues to influence modern financial strategies. Bogle’s emphasis on low-cost, long-term investing is echoed by other prominent figures in the investment world.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, shares a similar philosophy. Buffett’s quick decision-making process, as he mentioned during the 2008 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, aligns with Bogle’s approach of simplicity and efficiency.

Moreover, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., also demonstrated the power of early, strategic investments. Bezos convinced his siblings to invest $10,000 each in Amazon in the mid-1990s, a decision that turned them into billionaires.

Even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., offered investment advice to Buffett, suggesting investments in companies like Tesla. Musk’s suggestion underscores the ongoing relevance of strategic, long-term investments in high-potential companies.

Musk followed it up with a post on X, in which he said Charlie Munger had the choice to invest in Tesla way back at a valuation of around $200 million when both had lunch together almost 15 years ago.

Finally, Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, also exemplifies successful investment strategies. Altman’s portfolio of 125 startups, with 18 successful exits, highlights the potential of early-stage investments.

