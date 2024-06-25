Why Rivian Stock Is Accelerating In Premarket Today

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN are rising in premarket trading on Tuesday as they react to a positive analyst action.
The Analyst: Guggenheim Securities analyst Ronald Jewsikow initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle startup with a Buy rating and a $18 price target, StreetInsider reported. The optimism is reportedly premised on a “compelling catalyst path that supports the firm’s R2/R3 optimism thesis.”
Rivian hasn’t been immune to the EV industry-wide demand slowdown, and the company is also weighed down by the huge loss incurs per EV it manufactures.
It currently sells the RIS SUV and R1T electric pick-up truck based on its first-generation platform. In March, the company unveiled its second-gen new R2 vehicles and also gave a sneak peek into the future models codenamed R3 and R3X.
The R2 EVs are more affordable than the existing Rivian lineup and will have a starting price of $45,000.
Rivian shares have pulled back sharply amid the fundamentals woes and are down a whopping 53% this year.
Price Action: Rivian’s shares climbed 1.91% in premarket trading to $11.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.
See Also: Best EV Stocks
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.