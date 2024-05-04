Dogecoin Sprints Off With Meme Cousins Over The Weekend: Here Are 4 Cryptos Trading With 10%+ Gains

Loading... Loading...

The weekend dawned with frenzied activity in meme coins, spearheaded by a newcomer among the pack. The gains came on the back of broad-based strength seen in the cryptocurrency space.

The Movers: Solana SOL/USD-based, dog-themed meme coin Dogwifhat WIF/USD, which launched in November 2023, led the gains among the meme coins. At last check:

WIF rose 17.63% over the past 24 hours to $3.47.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD climbed 14.88% to $0.1613.

climbed 14.88% to $0.1613. Floki FLOKI/USD surged up 14.26% to $$0.0001955.

surged up 14.26% to $$0.0001955. Pepe PEPE/USD rose 11.23% to $$0.000008846.

What’s Driving The Rally: Meme coins have been on an uptrend since late April and the strength was sustained for much of the week amid the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and Jerome Powell’s dovish comments.

The weekend acceleration came as some publications reported that Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company Tesla would accept payment for certain products in Doge on its online shop. This, however, is not a new development.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez predicted on Wednesday that Doge could be priming for a bull run. Sharing a long-term chart of the crypto on X, formerly Twitter, he said the meme coin was tracing a pattern, which has been a precursor for the bull runs in the past.

The move could have to do more with momentum buying. Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD , the apex crypto also rose, advancing 2.97% to $63,695.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

