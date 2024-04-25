Trump's Social Media Company Auditor Misspells Own Name 14 Times In Regulatory Filings: Report

Loading... Loading...

The accounting firm founder contracted by Trump Media & Technology Group DJT Ben F Borgers, reportedly has been found to have used 14 different versions of his name in regulatory filings.

What Happened: BF Borgers, the accounting firm run by Borgers, is responsible for auditing the finances of Trump Media & Technology Group. The Financial Times reviewed public documents and reported that Borgers’ name has appeared in filings in various forms, including Ben F Brogers, Blake F Borgers, Ben F Vonesh, and Ben F Orgers, among others. Some of these variations appear to be simple spelling errors.

Such spelling inconsistencies are not common among auditors.

These irregularities could potentially cast doubt on the standards of Borgers’ firm, as per Agnes Cheng, a professor of accounting at the University of Oklahoma.

“If multiple names are due to careless mistakes and lack of attention, then how can we trust him concerning his attention to the audits that he has to supervise,” she said.

BF Borgers did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: This news comes on the heels of allegations of stock manipulation in Trump Media & Technology Group, with CEO Devin Nunes urging House GOP leaders to investigate.

Furthermore, former President Donald Trump is set to receive an additional $1.26 billion worth of shares in the company if it meets certain performance-based milestones, as per the original SPAC merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corporation.

Price Action: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp closed at $35.67 on Wednesday, a 9.52% increase from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro.

