Why Is Lytus Technologies Stock Rocketing Premarket Thursday?

Loading... Loading...

Lytus Technologies Holdings LYT shares are rocketing today after the company launched Lytus Cloud to enter the $326 billion data center market.

Lytus Cloud is a cutting-edge suite of cloud infrastructure services that is designed to meet the escalating demands of enterprise computing.

The launch of Lytus Cloud represents an important event for the company moment and aims to deliver unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and value to enterprise clients across a spectrum of cloud services.

The services include public cloud, private deployments, managed private clouds, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Data Centers (DC), co-location, cloud consulting, and VPS and hosting services.

Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, said, “Lytus Cloud will serve as the foundational backbone for all of our technology-driven ventures, presenting us with a remarkable opportunity to build a cutting-edge platform that drives growth and revenue on a global scale.”

The company expects the expansion to focus on serving U.S. clients while also establishing a presence in key international markets.

Lytus Technologies

Price Action: LYT shares are up 213% at $7.24 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock