Companies Dive Into $150B Debt Spree Before Expected Fed Rate Cuts, Marking Fastest Start In 30 Years

Companies are on a record-setting debt binge, with investment-grade firms issuing a staggering $153 billion in dollar-denominated bonds since the start of 2024. This is the highest amount of debt issued in 30 years, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

What Happened: The bond market is experiencing a flurry of activity as investors rush to secure higher-yielding paper before the expected interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, reported Business Insider. This anticipated move by the Fed is prompting companies to take advantage of the current lower borrowing costs, resulting in a surge of new bond issuance in 2024.

The yield on investment-grade corporate bonds stood at around 5.3% last week, while the cost for companies to issue new bonds, relative to U.S. Treasurys, has dropped to its lowest level in approximately two years. With the Fed expected to cut interest rates soon, borrowing costs could potentially decrease further.

Market experts have been observing a steady increase in corporate borrowing over the past decade, which some have flagged as a potential issue. Signs of distress are already emerging for some borrowers, with Bank of America predicting defaults on high-yield corporate bonds to reach $46 billion this year.

Why It Matters: This surge in corporate debt comes amid a backdrop of contrasting views on the bond market. Joseph Wang, a former senior trader at the New York Fed's Open Markets Desk, has expressed optimism for the performance of stocks relative to bonds, in the years ahead. He anticipates that government stimulus and a surge in consumer spending will fuel the stock market.

On the other hand, renowned investor and “bond king” Bill Gross has warned about the overvaluation of 10-year U.S. Treasury debt and suggested a potential alternative. He believes that the 10-year U.S. Treasury is currently overvalued and that there is a better alternative in the form of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a yield of 1.80%.

These developments are also occurring in the context of a looming corporate debt crisis, as warned by Salman Ahmed, the global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International. He has issued a stark warning about the forthcoming consequences of the central bank's tightening of monetary policy, combined with the looming specter of an economic downturn, which he expected to become glaringly evident in 2024.

